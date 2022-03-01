JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Clearfield woman could get up to life in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to a charge of violating federal narcotics laws.

The United States Attorney announced that Nicole Gaines, 42, entered a guilty plea to Count Two of the indictment before Senior US District Judge Kim R. Gibson.

Gaines was originally busted with 37 others from Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, and Erie counties in June 2020.

In connection with the guilty plea, from July 2019 to June 2020, Gaines did conspire to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Judge Gibson scheduled sentencing for July 11, 2022.

Gaines is facing a maximum of life in prison, however, the law allows for a minimum of 10 years based on the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history if any.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the

government.