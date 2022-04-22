CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police have arrested and charged a Clearfield woman after she allegedly hit a minor.

On April 21, around 9:50 p.m. police responded to an assault at the Edgewood Apartments in Clearfield. A minor called stating she was assaulted by Nichole Desiree Eminhizer, 41.

When police arrived, they saw the girl was crying and had several scratches on her face. She told police she had gotten in an argument with Eminhizer and it turned physical. She told officers she also had scratches on her neck, left shoulder and shoulder blade.

The victim said she believed Eminhizer had been using drugs.

While interviewing Eminhizer, she told police she had not used drugs recently but had years prior. During their investigation, police found a torch lighter and a container that had crystal methamphetamine residue inside. Police asked her again when she last used drugs and she said the day before, according to the charges filed.

Police then located a glass pipe in which Eminhizer told police was for smoking marijuana, however, after investigating the couch, police found a small bag containing crystal meth hidden under a pillow.

Eminhizer was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault and drug possession. She is being held at Clearfield County Prison and is awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 27 at 8:30 a.m.