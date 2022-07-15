CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) reopened a Route 3022 (Berwinsdale Road) bridge in Jordan Township.

After completing repairs that included replacement of the superstructure, including new beams and deck surface. Completing the repairs allowed PennDOT to lift the detour that had been in place since late April and the weight posting of 34 tons for single vehicles and 40 tons for combination vehicles.

PennDOT anticipated opening the bridge by mid-June, but vendor issues delayed the completion.

All work was completed by PennDOT’s Clearfield County Maintenance Division.