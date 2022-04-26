CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A community cleanup day will take place in Clearfield on April 30 at the Lower Witmer Park gazebo.

Families, businesses and other individuals are encouraged to participate. Anyone interested should meet at the gazebo at 9:30 a.m. Work gloves, garbage bags and reflective vests will be distributed while supplies last.

“We hope to have a great turnout, and I hope that we can make this an annual event,” Mayor Mason Strouse said. “We are pleased to be partnering with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful to help bring their Pick Up Pennsylvania campaign to Clearfield Borough. Even if you are not officially participating in this event, I encourage everyone in Clearfield Borough to do their part on April 30, 2022 to clean up their community.”

Coffee and water will be provided by the Clearfield Presbyterian Church.