Clearfield theft suspect arrested, charged

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man has been arrested after police say he stole money from the Red Roof Inn.

Clinton Rosselli, 38, is suspected of the theft of $1,650 in cash from behind the Red Roof Inn’s front desk on the morning of Jan. 26.

It was about 6 a.m. when Rosselli snatched the cash along with $7,000 in cash vouchers for the hotel’s PA skill machine while an employee was using the bathroom, according to charges filed by Lawrence Township police.

CLINTON ROSSELLI

He was charged with felony theft and receiving stolen property and on Tuesday, Rosselli was arraigned and lodged in Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 3.