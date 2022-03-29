CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 19-year-old teen is behind bars after he and five minors allegedly broke into the old Third Ward School in Clearfield Friday and caused $10,000 worth of damages.

On Friday, March 25, 19-year-old Jonathan Albright and five other teenagers were at Sheetz on Nichols Street when they made plans to go break into the old Third Ward School located at 220 Merrill Street, Clearfield Borough police noted from an interview with Albright. The group went to the building, and Albright said he used a knife to pop the hinges off the glass door that faces Weaver Street.

When police first arrived on the scene of the school, the teens were nowhere to be found. They did report finding severe damages on the inside of the building, including:

Flush valve pipes from the toilets laying in the hallway

Broken windows

Light fixtures ripped from the ceiling

Thermostats ripped from the walls

Holes kicked/hit into the walls

Sinks ripped out of the wall

Ceiling tiles pulled down

Baseboard heaters ripped from the wall

A wall that was pushed/ripped down to gain access to another room

Derogatory, sexual comments toward known people via sharpie on the walls, which included phone numbers

Police were able to track down the teens involved in the break-in by calling the numbers written on the wall.

The owner of the building told police he rented a room out to a local church, according to the affidavit. When someone went to the school, they noticed a door had been propped open, took a picture, and sent it to the owner. This is when police were notified.

Surveillance video from Sheetz confirmed all the teens, including Albright, were there, police noted. It also reportedly catches Albright and a girl stealing a Four Loko can.

In an interview with one of the teens Sunday, March 27, the girl told police she and Albright were trespassing on the Grandstands located at the Clearfield Driving Park/Fairgrounds on Saturday, as well, and caused damage that was later estimated at $50. Police reportedly went to the scene, and they found the damages the girl mentioned.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Albright was arraigned on a number of felony charges including burglary, criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass and criminal mischief. He also faces misdemeanor charges, such as corruption of minors.

He was lodged in Clearfield County Prison after failing to post his bail with a combined total of over $100,000.