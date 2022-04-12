CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Clearfield County Commissioners voted Tuesday to discontinue discussions around raising the county’s predetermined tax rate.

The proposed reassessment was originally discussed at a meeting in January, where it was proposed to raise the predetermined property value in Clearfield county from 25% up to 100%.

While the move would not automatically raise the taxes for residents in the county, the commissioner says the possibility of reassessment received heavy backlash from residents municipal leaders, and business owners which is why they decided to go away with the idea.

“ because folks are so stressed out about inflation and supply chain issues they’re struggling with. This is just an unneeded burden that is not necessary at this time,” John Sobel, a Clearfield county commissioner.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Clearfield County is currently at its maximum tax rate. Commissioners added this is not something they expect to bring up as a possibility for at least the next several years.