CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Bob’s Army & Navy Store, a Clearfield institution for 74 years, is closing its doors forever.

The family-owned and operated store located at 229 East Market Street in downtown Clearfield, is a community favorite and a destination for generations of sports and hunting enthusiasts. Bob Grimminger and his sister Patti Semelsberger made the difficult decision to close the store founded by their parents, and they’ve retained SB360 Capital Partners to assist in operating a “Store Closing Sale.”

Bob Grimminger, President of Bob’s Army & Navy Store, said, “The decision to close the store was a difficult and painful one to make, but we felt it was time. We’ve spent our entire lives in this community. It’s been a privilege to serve the many people who are more than just customers to us, they’re our friends.”

It all began in June 1948 when Robert H. and Emily Grimminger opened their original army surplus store on Daisy Street, moving it a few months later to downtown Clearfield. In 1949 the store was relocated to N. Third Street, and in 1954 they moved to a former auto parts store three doors down from the current location. In 1976 they acquired the old W.T. Grant building where for the better part of the last five decades, Bob’s Army & Navy Store has proudly served the community.

With 12,000 square feet of retail floor space and an equal amount of warehouse space, the family-owned business has grown from an army surplus store to one of the largest sporting goods retail outlets in Pennsylvania. Bob’s Army and Navy Store is the destination in the Clearfield Area for the avid outdoorsman seeking the best brands, good prices, and friendly, knowledgeable staff. Over the years, Bob’s has cultivated relationships with customers who make stopping at the store a priority before hunting or fishing seasons begin.

Bob’s Army & Navy Store has built a reputation of community involvement and has sponsored innumerable community activities such as Bob’s Big Buck Rifle Contest, Bob’s Archery Buck Contest, and Bob’s Spring Gobbler Contest. They’ve sponsored local trout stocking and the American Cancer Society Relay For Life. Bob’s has supported the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, Clearfield County School District sports and other extra-curricular activities, Clearfield Country youth sports, and many events focused on Hunter Safety and Youth Hunter education to ensure the longevity of the sport. These organized activities and sponsorships, along with many others, exemplify Bob’s Army & Navy Store giving back to their community and solidifying their position as an institution serving the sports and hunting community in central Pennsylvania and beyond.

Starting today, “Store Closing” discounts off Bob’s low prices will be applied to every item in the store, including military surplus items, a large volume of firearms, firearm accessories, camping and hunting supplies, clothing, footwear, and archery supplies. Everything in the store, from many of the most well-respected brands, will be included in the sale. Timberland, Under Armour, Carhartt, Gamehide, Ten Point, Raven, Savage, Springfield, Mossberg, Smith & Wesson, Eagle Claw, Berkley, Frabill, Federal Ammo, CCI Ammo, Blackhawk, Holsters, Danner Boots, Lacrosse Boots, Frogg Toggs, Coghlan’s, Texsport, Stansport, RCBS, Midland, Hornady, and many more. Everything is on sale, nothing held back.

Siegfried Schaffer, Executive Vice President of SB360 Capital Partners, commented “Bob’s Army & Navy is an institution in this community. We’re pleased they’ve selected us to help them through this process. Already well-known for great brands at competitive prices, the Store Closing Sale will bring value-added savings to customers throughout Central Pennsylvania.

Considering the discounts SB360 Capital Partners will offer, Mr. Grimminger also emphasized the increased value available to Bob’s many loyal customers. “A sale like this is unprecedented in our history. Compelling discounts on our wide assortment of inventory, combined with our knowledgeable staff is a rare opportunity to refresh old equipment and prepare for the seasons ahead,” said Mr. Grimminger.