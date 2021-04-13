Police search for stolen vehicle in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Clearfield are investigating a stolen vehicle from a car dealership in Chester Hill Borough.

The incident happened sometime between April 11 and 12. Police said the vehicle is a Blue Two-Door 2008 Pontiac G5. The vehicle did not have a registration plate and was taken from McAndrus Motors on 600 Walton Street, according to police.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact state police in Clearfield at 814-857-3800. You can also anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).