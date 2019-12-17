Clearfield Salvation Army gives toys and food to families in need

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ)– The salvation army in Clearfield is helping families enjoy a meal and gifts on Christmas day.

Today was the salvation army’s annual toy and food distribution event.

Families and seniors in need applied before the event.

This year, they’re giving away toys and a box of food to 160 families and 250 children.

They also had a food distribution for seniors.

“We help them provide Christmas toys and a meal so they don’t have that pressure or stress, they can just have a good Christmas day,” Commanding Officer Cpt. Laurie Greenfield said.

Community members and businesses purchased the gifts and volunteers put the event together.