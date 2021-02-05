Clearfield resident creates mobile app for hunters

(WTAJ) — If you’re an avid hunter, you know that location, time, and weather all play an important role in helping you bag the big one. Well a local hunter has created an app to help you do just that.

Dan Hansel is the CEO and founder of Trophy Tracks; an app that takes your hunting experience to another level.

“I’ve always wanted to do this,” said Hansel. “This has been in the back of my mind for such a long time. So the reason why, one is just the memory aspect remembering it, something to look back on, maybe to pass through generations and really the second piece of that is putting yourself in the right spot at the right time.”

Hansel has combined his love for hunting and technology and infused it into the app. He says the idea is to keep a personal electronic journal of everything you observe in the field. You can make field notes, upload pictures, and markdown your harvest all so you can remember where and when you were, when hunting.

“There’s different game that you can pick,” Hansel added. “We kept it to deer, bear, turkey, elk, predator hunting, small game, waterfowl, and upland bird. We will be able to add more game to that in the future.”

Hansel first brought his idea to the happy valley launch box where it was liked because of the simple fact that it was an app that is data-driven. Trophy Tracks is getting attention not only in Clearfield County where Dan is from but also nationally and internationally.

The Trophy Tracks app is available in both the Apple store and Google Play store.