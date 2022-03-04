CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Clearfield county residents came together to take part in a vigil for Ukraine, and to pray for all those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian populations in Clearfield County are very strong, home to three of the top thirteen populations in the United States of America. That list includes Ramey, which is home to Saint Marys’s Ukrainian-Greek Catholic Church. The church’s father, James P. Davidson was in attendance at the vigil and said the strength of the Ukrainian people will get them through this tough time.

“People coming together for the support of Ukraine. They are truly our brothers and sisters in Christ. And it is the unity that will give us this power,” said Father James P. Davidson, Saint Mary’s Ukrainian-Greek Catholic Church.

The St. Marys Ukrainian-Greek Catholic Church is currently accepting donations to send items to a church in Poland that’s housing Ukrainian refugees. In collaboration with their eparchy in Ohio. Any donations for this cause or for the people of Ukraine can be mailed to Father James Davidson at: P.O. Box 205 St. Mary’s Church Ramey, PA 16671.