Clearfield Police in search of missing man

BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Polie in Clearfield is looking for a man who was last seen leaving a home on foot in the Shiloh area of Bradford Township.

Police are looking for 35-year-old Vincent Marcinko of Philipsburg. Marcinko is a white male, 5 foot 7 inches tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Police also say Marcinko wears black framed glasses and may be carrying a black back pack.

If you have any information, PSP Clearfield is asking that you contact them directly at 814-857-3800.