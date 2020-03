OSCEOLA MILLS, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield Police have filed charges against a man and woman who were involved in an animal cruelty back on July of 2018.

The incident happened on the 300 block of Elizabeth Street in Osceola Mills. Police say the two individuals made a video and took pictures of the female performing sexual acts on a dog.

The individuals have not been identified at this time.

Charges have been filed through the Clearfield County Magisterial District Court.