Clearfield Police arrest woman after fleeing, resisting officers following DUI crash

PINE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Clearfield arrested a woman who attempted to flee the scene of a DUI crash, then tried to resist and fight officers before being handcuffed, according to a release from police.

Police say the accused woman crashed her car on the 10000 block of Rockton Mountain Highway just before midnight on March 7. Police believe the accused woman crashed her car due to being under the influence of drugs.

Then, the woman attempted to flee the scene on foot, and after locating her, police say the woman attempted to resist, and engaged in a fighting and threatening way towards officers.

Charges are being filed Clearfield County Magisterial District Court.