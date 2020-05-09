Clearfield Park vandalized, damage done is costly

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local park has become a victim of theft and vandalism.

Multiple items were defaced and money was stolen from Bilger’s Rocks Park in Clearfield County.

The park president says on Friday he noticed destructed swing sets, a burnt picnic table, signs stolen and money taken from their donation box.

He says the damage is costly and makes this safe park look like a dangerous one.

“It sort of creates an atmosphere of wow whats happening here are there vandals, are there criminals…of course with the donation box being broken into there would have been money in there so people would assume that its not a safe place to go, which it is,” said Dennis Biancuzzo, the Park’s President.

Biancuzzo says plenty of local neighbors have been reaching out and lending a helping hand.

Community groups are planning to repair the damaged areas next Saturday, May 16th at noon.

They welcome anyone in the area to come by and help out.