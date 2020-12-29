Clearfield organizations, businesses team up to provide gifts to area senior citizens

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Elderly citizens who may have found themselves feeling forgotten this holiday season received a little cheer from some local helpers.

The Clearfield borough police department and the Area Agency on Aging teamed up with local businesses to provide truckloads of gifts to area senior citizens.

They also collected more than $14,000 for heating equipment to make sure senior citizens are warm this winter.

They’ve also created “Giving Trees” to give away and provided gifts for any grandchildren they might be caring for.