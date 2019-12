CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township Police responded to a call on December 13 about a man with a machete.

The caller reported that their neighbor, Joshua Pagely, 31, came onto their property with a machete.

Officers were able to find Pagely is his home and took him into custody.

They report that the determined he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Pagely was placed in Clearfield Count Jail to await charges.