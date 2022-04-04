CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man was taken into custody after allegedly trying to take a truck from the shop he worked at before running from police and trying to steal an ATV.

Thomas Peters, 36, Clearfield is facing charges after police were called by his boss and later his sister on March 31. When police arrived at the shop he worked at, the owner said Peters didn’t see right after taking his break and “must be on drugs,” the police complaint shows. Peters reportedly hopped into a truck that was being worked on and drove off into the field behind the building.

THOMAS PETERS, 36

The owner told police that he closed the gate so Peters couldn’t escape. When police entered through the gate, Peters was spotted standing roughly 10 yards from the truck. He then spotted police and took off running, starting a foot chase.

After almost catching him, police said Peters disappeared near a ravine. In the process of calling for more officers to help find Peters, it was discovered that he had multiple warrants through Lawrence Township Police and the PA Fish and Boat Commission.

While searching for him, Lawrence Township police responded to another caller who stated she was Peters’ sister and he was in her backyard trying to steal her ATV before trying to hide under her back porch.

Police then found Peters under her porch when he then began to run around the house as police chased him again. While trying to take him into custody, Peters told police that there were faces in the woods and they were trying to kill him. He then started to fight with police before they were able to place him in handcuffs.

Peters is now facing charges of theft, flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and other related charges. He was placed in Clearfield County Jail on $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13.

Lawrence Township Police was the arresting department, but Clearfield Borough, Curwensville and State Police all joined in at one point to find Peters.