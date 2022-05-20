CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Clearfield man is behind bars after he allegedly stole a car and was caught on I-80 near the Ohio border.

Dewey Smallwood, 53, faces charges of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and also driving with a suspended license.

According to the criminal complaint, on May 14 police arrived at the 3000 block of Log Cabin Road for a reported theft of a silver 2008 Chevy Cobalt. After conducting interviews, police learned that Smallwood was given permission to use the car but only for a few hours.

The next day the owner told police that that they got a Facebook message saying the car would be returned by noon on the 16th but it wasn’t. Police learned that Smallwood was heading for Kentucky, possibly in the Cobalt and notified other departments.

Police noted that Smallwood was a felon and did not have a valid driver’s license.

Smallwood was stopped by state police on I-80 about 30 miles near the Ohio border on May 18, and then was taken into custody.

Smallwood currently sits in Clearfield County Prison with a preliminary hearing set for May 25. He has bail set at $25,000.