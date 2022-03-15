CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man was sentenced in federal court to eight years in prison for conspiring to sell methamphetamines, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Tuesday.

The sentence was imposed on Chad Lawhead, 49, of Clearfield, PA, by Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson. After the eight-year prison term, Lawhead will have four years of supervised release.

From July 2019 to June 2020, Lawhead reportedly conspired to distribute over 50 grams of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, according to information that was presented to the court.

When Lawhead was indicted and arrested in June 2020, he joined 37 Pennsylvania residents across Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, and Erie counties being charged with drug trafficking, among other charges. The 18-month long investigation seized multiple kilos of meth that were trafficked from Altlanta, Georgia into Pennsylvania.