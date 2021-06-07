Clearfield woman scammed out of $7,000 via Facebook Messenger

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 71-year-old victim was convinced to apply for a $7,000 loan by an unknown person.

State police at Clearfield were told a theft/fraud incident occurred May 28, according to a press release. They spoke with the victim who informed them an unknown person was posing as a friend on Facebook, and they contacted her and told her about a “great loan” they just got.

The unknown person convinced the victim to contact another person to apply for a loan they just received. The victim then contacted that person on Facebook Messenger and was scammed.

Police want to remind people that scammers will clone a friend’s Facebook profile and contact you posing as them. Do not engage in loans or any other money matter on Facebook or Facebook Messenger unless you are absolutely sure you know who you are dealing with.