Clearfield man scammed of approximately $1,700, police say

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man told police that he purchased a vehicle engine from a business website based out of Texas, but he never received the engine.

State police at Clearfield said the man told them he made the purchase Dec. 22, 2020, from the website, and since then, he has tried to contact the company multiple times. However, the phone numbers listed are no longer in service.

Police have determined this to be a scam because on the website, there were multiple grammar errors, which is consistent with fraudulent websites, they said.

The Ford 5.4L Triton V8 engine is valued at $1,696.