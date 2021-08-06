Clearfield man pleads guilty to violating narcotics laws

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former Clearfield resident pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to violating narcotics laws.

Zachary Quigley, 35, conspired to distribute 50 grams of a substance mixture that had methamphetamine from July 2019 to June 2020, according to information presented to the court. His sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 17 at 11 a.m.

The law provides for a minimum sentence of 5 years in prison to a maximum of 40 years in prison, a fine of $5,000,000, or both, according to the Department of Justice. The severity of the sentence will depend on the seriousness of the offenses and any prior criminal history that Quigley may have.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force led the prosecution of Quigley.