CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man pleaded guilty in federal court and could face a max of life in prison or a $10 million fine for his involvement in drug trafficking.

Logan Mactavish, 39, pleaded guilty to Count Two of the Superseding Indictment before Senior U.S. District Judge Kim R. Gibson, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung. He was one of 38 arrested in a massive meth bust across multiple counties in 2020. In total, the 18-month drug bust investigation turned up 10 kilos of meth being brought from Atlanta.

From 2019 to 2020, Mactavish did conspire to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing detectable amounts of meth, Chung said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 14. The law provides a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison, a fine of $10 million, or both.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

It’s reported the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania State Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Mactavish. Additional agencies in this investigation include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, the United States Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office, Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Millcreek Police Department, Erie Bureau of Police, and other local law enforcement agencies.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. The OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the U.S. It uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.