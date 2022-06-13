JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man pleaded guilty in federal court after being caught in a drug bust in 2020 that saw 38 people across Pennsylvania get indicted.

According to a release from the federal court, 44-year-old Andrew Knepp took a guilty plea nearly two years after the 38 people were busted. An investigation that took 18 months and saw multiple kilos of meth being trafficked from Atlanta into Pennsylvania.

In connection with the guilty plea, from July 2019 to June 2020, Knepp did conspire to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, the release states.

Sentencing for Knepp is scheduled for Oct. 13. He’s facing 10 years to life behind bars and/or a $10 million fine.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon is prosecuting this case on behalf of the

government.