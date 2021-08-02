Clearfield man in hot water after allegedly stealing $15k to help build a pool

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is in hot water after allegedly agreeing to buy materials for a pool, but spending the $15,000 and never even ordering the supplies.

According to state police, Jarrod Rees, 42, of Clearfield, was paid the money by the victim back in May to supply all the materials for a pool at his home. Rees reportedly never returned or gave any supplies for the pool. After asking for a refund, the victim related to police that Rees claimed he spent the money and ordered the supplies.

During the investigation, contact was made with the company Rees said he ordered the materials from, but they had not received any kind of payment.

Charges are currently pending, according to state police. Court documents show Rees had pled guilty to writing bad checks in Dec. 2020.