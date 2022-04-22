CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man has been found guilty of setting a Coalport home on fire in 2021. The fire ended up killing 33-year-old Matthew Troxell.

Jonathan Gallaher, 37, was found guilty Friday, April 22, on all charges including second-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder, and arson. The fire happened on the 600 block of Main Street in Coalport Borough on April 17, 2021.

