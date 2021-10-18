Police: Clearfield man conspired to sell drugs for bail money

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A jailed Clearfield County man was charged after police say he conspired with a DuBois woman to raise bail money by selling drugs.

Dennis Glace, 49, was placed in Clearfield County Jail after Lawrence Township police say they seized drugs he was selling on Oct. 7. Shortly after his detainment, authorities reviewed numerous recorded phone calls between Glace and Andrea Decato, 37, where the two discussed selling controlled substances in order to obtain enough money for his bail.

Glace also reportedly spoke to Decato about the events of Oct. 7 which police said confirmed her involvement in the drug distribution. Glace was subsequently charged with criminal use of a communication facility.

Police also issued an arrest warrant for Decato who faces charges of conspiracy to commit, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. Authorities say her whereabouts are currently unknown.