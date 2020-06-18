Clearfield man charged with homicide by vehicle in 2018 death of brother

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County man’s been charged with homicide by vehicle in the death of his brother, back in December 2018.

According to the criminal complaint, the crash occurred on Bennett’s Highway in Hustown Township.

State police say a truck driven by John Levanduski left the roadway and slammed into a tree.

His brother, Kenneth, a passenger in the truck, was killed in the crash.

The criminal complaint says a test showed that John Levanduski’s blood alcohol level was above the legal limit.