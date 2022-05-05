CLEARFIELD, Pa (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man is accused of attempting to rape and threatening to shoot a woman.

On May 4 police were notified of an active domestic situation at a home on the 2000 block of Cross Road Boulevard. The victim told police that Robert William Shomo, 33, attempted to rape her after a verbal argument turned physical, according to police.

Shomo allegedly threw the victim on the ground and attempted to rape her, but she was able to break free. According to police, Shomo then grabbed her by the neck and started strangling her. He eventually stopped strangling her and grabbed her 9mm handgun, according to the charges filed.

The woman told police he attempted to load a single round into the gun and point it at her. At one point, she was able to call for help and according to the police, Shomo could be heard in the background threatening to put a bullet in the victim’s head. Shomo eventually was talked down by the victim and she was able to leave the residence with her gun.

Upon arresting Shomo, police found a metal grinder and glass smoking device in his possession.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Shomo had his preliminary arraignment on May 5 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 11. He’s being held in the Clearfield County Jail and has been charged with attempted rape, multiple instances of aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation, terroristic threats and minor drug charges.