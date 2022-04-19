CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Clearfield man has been charged with assaulting a woman and threatening her with a gun.

Police documents said that on either April 15 or 16 at a home on Walnut Street, Nickolas James Eddy, 24 allegedly assaulted a woman by striking her in the face and head with his fist and a sheathed knife. This happened after Eddy shoved the woman against a wall and put her in a chokehold according to the victim.

After striking her, the victim told police Eddy grabbed a shotgun, cocked it, held it to her head and then told her to run.

While interviewing the victim on April 18, police said they observed multiple bruises and swelling on her face and the top of her head.

Eddy is currently being held in Clearfield County Prison and had his preliminary arraignment on April 19 and is scheduled to have his preliminary hearing on April 27 at 8:30 a.m. He has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person.