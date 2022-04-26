CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a Clearfield man that allegedly tried to meet up at a motel with two teenagers that turned out to be part of a group calling themselves “Predator Catchers PA.”

Glenn Goodrich, 58, was allegedly seen on a video posted to the Predator Catchers PA youtube channel. Through the course of the investigation from the Lawrence Township Police Department, police found that Goodrich was in contact with two teens, 14 and 16, to come to his hotel room at the Economy Inn for sexual activities.

Police were granted a warrant for Goodrich who is ultimately being charged with attempted statutory sexual assault, solicitation, unlawful contact with a minor and a handful of other related charges.

The whereabouts of Goodrich are unknown at this time. If you have any information on Glenn Goodrich, you’re asked to call the Lawrence Township Police Department at 814-765-1647.