Clearfield man arrested for sexual assault of minors

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township Police Department report the arrest of a Clearfield man who is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old while she was spending the night at his home.

39-year-old Justin Centra was arrested on August 24 after allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old who was having a sleepover with another child.

Police say she told them she was asleep when Centra started to rub her legs and tried to get into her pants. Police say she was able to prevent him from continuing by acting like she was still asleep.

While she was being interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center, police report that a 15-year-old came forward about being abused by Centra as well for numerous years sexually, physically, and emotionally.

Centra was taken into custody during a felony traffic stop and was placed in the Clearfield County Jail.