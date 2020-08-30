Clearfield man arrested for allegedly causing head on collision

SNYDER TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 24-year-old Clearfield County man is under arrest after police say he deliberately caused a head-on collision.

The crash occurred at about 6:15 Friday night on Route 219 in Snyder Township, Jefferson County.

State Police say Anthony Mancuso from Penfield intentionally crossed over in the victim’s lane of travel and struck their vehicle head-on.

A man and women were in the vehicle that was hit.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Mancuso was arrested for aggravated assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.