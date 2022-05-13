CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun on May 4 in Clearfield County.

Matthew Buck, 24, of Curwensville went to a residence at the 400 block of George Street, woke up a girl that was sleeping and demanded a ride from her, according to a criminal complaint. After she refused, Buck then told her that he had a gun.

The victim escaped and called 911 after she told Buck her keys where in her vehicle outside. Officers arrived and took Buck into custody, where they said they found a loaded pistol

Buck is facing a felony charge of terroristic threats causing evacuation of a building.

Buck posted his $50,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing set for June 22.