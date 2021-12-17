Police: Clearfield man arrested after shooting wall inside home

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man barred from owning firearms was arrested in Clearfield after police say he took a handgun and shot a wall inside his home.

Gunshots were reportedly heard at the residence along West Pine Street on Friday, Dec. 10 at 3:16 p.m., when Timothy Brown fired a 9mm gun at a wall, according to Clearfield Borough police. After arriving on scene, police said a woman exited the home and told them that Brown, her fiance was inside.

Brown later agreed to step outside the home after talking to the woman on the phone. Police then secured the residence and found three pistols inside along with two bullet holes on a wall.

The woman who was later interviewed by police revealed that she was in an altercation with another individual when Brown became upset and fired the gun. Police said Brown was prohibited from possessing the guns due to his criminal history.

Brown faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges including, prohibited possession of a firearm, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and disorderly conduct.

Clearfield Borough police along with Lawrence Township police, Curwensville Borough police and state police responded to the incident.