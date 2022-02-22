CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A man is in custody after police say he assaulted a woman and a six-month-old child.

Duane Starr, 22, is charged with multiple assaults and endangering the welfare of a child after police say he punched, kicked, and strangled a woman and partially fractured the skull of a child on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The woman, who is also 22, said that Starr had been out drinking and did not get home until 5 a.m. Starr was holding the child and then fell asleep, causing the child to fall off the bed.

The victim said her and Starr started arguing before he spun her around and wrapped his arms around her neck, making it difficult to breathe. While she was being choked, both of them fell on the bed and landed on the baby. While trying to get up, she hit her head on the wall, and then Starr began holding her down by the wrists.

When she was finally able to get up, Starr slapped her across the left side of her face, which knocked her over. Starr then kicked her in the jaw. The victim picked up her child and tried to run, but Starr continued to kick, striking the child in the head twice and the woman two more times.

Starr then punched the woman, which caused her to fall again. He then went to punch her again but hit the child in the head. The victim said she got up, did not lose consciousness, but heard ringing in her ears. When she got up, she saw blood on the child’s forehead, which she believed was her blood.

Starr then began apologizing and begged her not to call the police. The victim then left with the child and went to the hospital.

Both victims underwent a CT scan which is when they determined the child had a non-displaced left parietal skull fracture. The child was transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.

Starr is being held at Clearfield County Jail and will have his preliminary hearing Wednesday, Feb. 23.