Clearfield man arrested after allegedly assaulting, strangling woman

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lawrence Township Police report they have arrested and charged a 29 year-old man after police found a woman with injuries to her neck.

Police say they investigated an incident on June 26 at a home on the 900 block of Park Avenue in Clearfield. The known man, 29 year old Dishawn Liles, allegedly assaulted and strangled a woman until she lost consciousness while she was holding her young child.

Liles was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, including strangulation, simple assault, endangering the welfare of a minor as well as disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

