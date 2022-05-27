CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) —A Clearfield landlord has been charged after allegedly entering a tenant’s residence without permission and stealing a dog.

Police said Dallas Stucke, 57, went into the residences of one of his tenants, located on Ester Lane, around 10 a.m., without permission and stole a dog.

On May 25, Stucke visited tenant’s residence and a 19-year-old, answered and ask what Stucke needed. He entered the home without consent and asked for the tenant, who is 17. The tenant was sleeping at the time and told the 19-year old to tell Stucke to leave. Stucke then grabbed the 19-year-old’s dog, who was lying on the on the couch, and said “SPCA time” and ran from the house, taking off in his red and white Ford truck, according to police.

The two teens chased Stucke to SPCA, where they discovered it was closed. The 19-year-old went to grab the dog from the bed of Stucke’s truck when he tried to shove her out of the way. The girl told police that her dog jumped out and she was able to pick it up but Stucke then proceeded to stop her from getting in the car while screaming at her. The girl told police when she would reach for the door handle that Stucke moved his body to prohibit her from doing so.

According to police, Stucke eventually moved and told the tenant that she, the woman and the dog were not allowed at the residence.

Police were able to interview two neighbors of the victims. They both said they yelling and saw Stucke leave in his red and white truck and were followed by the victims. Both neighbors also told police that Stucke often enters tenants’ properties without their consent and will open their windows and yell for them if the doors are locked.

Police have charged Stucke with felony burglary and felony criminal trespassing as well as multiple other misdemeanors. Stucke was bailed out of jail on a $250,000 bond and is awaiting his preliminary hearing scheduled for June 1.