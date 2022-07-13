CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – State Farm is celebrating a milestone this year with its 100th anniversary.

State Farm Agent Kim McDonald celebrated the 100th anniversary by hosting a small celebration with the DuBois Commerce and members of the community.

“State Farm is one of very few companies, less than half a percent of companies today have existed for 100 years. And we decided with the Chamber of Commerce to have a grand reopening and celebrate State Farms Centennial anniversary for 100 years and bring that to the community and chamber members,” McDonald said.

“For 100 years, we’ve made it our mission to restore lives, help rebuild neighborhoods, invest in communities, and support education and safety initiatives where we live and work. It’s what being a good neighbor is all about. Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there. It’s more than a slogan; it’s who we are.” State Farm said about the anniversary.

State Farm was founded in June of 1922 in Bloomington Illinois, by retired farmer George J. Mecherle as a mutual automobile insurance company owned by policyholders.