Clearfield hosting National Night Out in July

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield will be celebrating National Night Out July 27 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

National Night Out is a community event that promotes relationships between law enforcement and the community. It is celebrated nationwide Aug. 3, but Clearfield will be celebrating early due to the Clearfield County Fair taking place Aug. 1 to 7.

“Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community,” National Night Out said on its website. “Furthermore, it provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.”

National Night Out will be held on East Cherry Street, between Front Street and Second Street. Police, EMS and fire departments will all be in attendance. The fire department will also be having a BBQ chicken dinner sale.

Visitors will also be able to learn about skateboard and bike safety, along with a live performance from local musician Heather Olson.