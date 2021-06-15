Clearfield food pantry damaged by severe flooding

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents of Clearfield have been impacted after the Trinity United Methodist Church food pantry was damaged by severe flooding last week.

Right now, many members of the community do not have a place to turn to for food. After serving over 2,000 people in 2020, they decided to a larger space was needed. The organization originally planned to continue operating out of the church for at least another year while searching for a new home.

As a result of the heavy downpours and severe flooding, that timeline has moved dramatically. The flooding causing severe molding and asbestos, meaning all the food had to be thrown out.

Water damages are estimated at over $15,000. For the time being, the food pantry will move to a new location at 11 South 2nd St. Food distribution will resume June 28.

If you are interested in donating to the food pantry, you can call 814-765-9222 or send an email to tmccabe@susumc.org.