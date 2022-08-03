CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Clearfield County Farm Bureau and state legislators met and talked about some of the issues farmers are currently facing at the Curwensville feed store as well as a tour of the facilities.

Inflation was the biggest topic of the day however, many other issues were brought up. This included broadband internet, supply chains, meat processing, dairy issues, and energy.

“The biggest problem is inflation. Products for the goods and services that farmers used have doubled and sometimes tripled while what farmers receive for their product in many cases has gone down or only risen by a small amount,” President of the Clearfield County Farm Bureau William Clouser said.

The Farm Bureau wanted to invite legislatures to hear about these issues and to show how the area is being affected.

“Well, that’s our main purpose here today to refer our legislative concerns to our legislatures. It’s important for me because I need to involve my other members. Any organization is not good if one person does everything,” Clouser said.

Among the audience, many officials are on the farmer’s side.

“I appreciate the opportunity to come and talk to local farmers to really hear the issues impacting them. I have had a lot of success in getting legislation signed into law to really impact and help farmers. And a lot of great ideas come out of this. Because this is the chance we get as legislatures to talk to the farming community which is the number one industry in Pennsylvania.” Wayne Langerholc, State Senator 35th District said.