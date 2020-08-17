Clearfield Fall Festival canceled

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Clearfield Revitalization Corporation (CRC) announced Monday that this year’s annual Fall Festival, Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show, and Pumpkin Run 5k has been canceled.

According to CRC, there were many contributing factors that led to the decision to cancel the October 10 event and stated that the health and safety of the community, committee members, volunteers, and event attendees was their top priority.

We could not, in good conscience, plan an event that would bring thousands of people from all over the region to our downtown while under a gathering restriction by the Department of Health and the CDC.



We would encourage everyone to continue to support our local crafters, artists, restaurants, non-profits, and booster clubs in any way that you can. The Fall Festival served as a major fundraising opportunity for us and so many others and your continued support is needed now more than ever. Statement from Clearfield Revitalization Corporation, (CRC)



CRC is planning on holding the event next year on Saturday, October 9, 2021.