Clearfield ends school year with almost $900k surplus

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The pandemic caused many schools to face major deficits this year. But for Clearfield Area School District, it did the opposite.

They’re ending their 2019-2020 school year with almost $900,000, in surplus. $895,574 to be exact.

Initially expecting a deficit, Business Administrator Sam Maney said the surplus came from revenues, tight budgeting, and controlled spending.

“We buy what we need, not what we would like to have, and we do what’s best for the kids,” said Maney.

Maney says the extra funds will be invested back into the district, and go towards costs that were not budgeted, like their cyber program. This program parallels in-person classes.

The program started out with around 70 students, but after parents began to worry about their kids being exposed to the virus, it snowballed to almost 300 students.

According to Maney the rest of the surplus will go towards additional cleaning and disinfecting measures, as well as the upcoming school year.

“The challenges of covid still remain…we know that those, it’s just not dealing with it in the 19-20 school year, we’re going to continue to deal with it in the 2021 and going forward,” said Maney.

Maney says that while the 2021 school year will bring challenges of its own, he’s just thankful to end this one on a positive note.