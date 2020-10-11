Clearfield Elementary student tests positive for COVID-19

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — A student at Clearfield Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed by the Clearfield Area School District in a letter to the community.

The student has not been in school since October 1.

Superintendent Terry Struble says the student’s family and school are working to conduct contact tracing to see who the student may have come in contact with. They are working closely with the Department of Health to do so.

Struble also added that school will continue as normal for Group A students tomorrow.

“Please continue to do your part to our help our community by being aware of the signs and symptoms of COVID 19,” Struble said.