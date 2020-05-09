Clearfield DA: Won’t prosecute local businesses re-opening as long as CDC guidelines followed

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers announced in a release that any local business looking reopen will not be prosecuted by his office, according to a release from his office.

District Attorney Ryan Sayers tells us its time for Clearfield businesses to open their doors, but to do so with caution.

Governor Wolf has put the area in the yellow phase of his reopening plan, which again means fitness and entertainment centers are to remain closed.

But the district attorney says if theses places do decide to open, they will not be prosecuted.

“It’s been so long and the curve has been flattened, there’s so few cases in Clearfield County, no deaths and its time now people are saying hey we should be able to make the decision to come out of our homes and what we do with our lives,” Sayers said in a phone interview WTAJ.

Sayers says all businesses who re-open must follow the CDC guidelines.

Owners can still be fined if they refuse to practice the necessary safety precautions.