Clearfield county’s 160th annual fair returns this week bigger and better than ever

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)- Come one, come all, to Clearfield County’s 160’th Annual Fair!

From Aug. 1-7, folks will be able to step right up, and play countless carnival games, buckle into rides that are ensured to make them squeal, and eat all the fair food their heart desires.

After a year off due to the pandemic, fair manager Greg Hallstrom says they’re back, but bigger and better than ever.

“Everybody’s been cooped up for too long, it’s time to get out and enjoy the weather and enjoy the week,” said Hallstrom.

The jam packed week of fun is filled with harness racing, magic shows, a chainsaw carver and even a petting zoo.

To see the fair’s week long schedule, click here.

