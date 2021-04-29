Clearfield County working to repair blighted properties across the county

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Blighted properties have riddled Clearfield County over the past decade, but the Clearfield County Redevelopment Authority has a plan in place to bring new life to the area.

The Redevelopment Authority’s executive director, Lisa Kovalick tells WTAJ there are over three hundred blighted properties across the county, and hopes to change that. With plans that go beyond just destroying these buildings.

“Demolition isn’t always the answer,” Kovalick said. “When we demolish then we’re losing tax base.”

Her plans for revitalization includes working side by side with municipalities and the public, acting as a liaison for municipalities and the public. By holding public meetings, the group is constantly working towards the communities goal.

“It’s more like a strategic process,” Kovalick said, when asked about how they work alongside municipalities. “We’ll identify the strengths and the trends in any of the weaknesses within the community.”

Clearfield County Commissioners say these blighted properties have a direct impact on property value and taxes.

“Ramifications on property value for anyone around it. It’s a win-win if we can deal with that and hopefully put the property to better use,” said Clearfield County Commissioner Dave Glass.

Commissioners first started a blight task force in 2014, and recently revived the task force to help guide these municipalities in cleaning up their neighborhoods.

“It’s very very difficult for the small municipalities where the blight is to be able to afford due to lack of resources,” commissioner John Sobel said.